NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

