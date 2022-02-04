NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

