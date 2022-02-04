NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 38,219 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

