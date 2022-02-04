NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.