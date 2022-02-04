NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

