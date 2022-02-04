Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 22,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

