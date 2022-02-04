Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.