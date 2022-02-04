Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content. Strength across the digital measurement category is driving the Audience Measurement revenues growth. Further, improving Sports business and robust growth in Content are benefiting the Outcomes and Content category. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

