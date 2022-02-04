Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLTH. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

