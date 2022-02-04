Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nokia by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

