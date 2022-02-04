Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 202,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nokia by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

