Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

