Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

