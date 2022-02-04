Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 522,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.47.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 390,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,806.48 ($10,495.40).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

