NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.795-$2.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 5,055,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

