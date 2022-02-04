NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 26.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,699 shares of company stock worth $2,717,643. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.