Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Lowered to CHF 105 at Societe Generale

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

