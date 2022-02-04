NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 62,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

