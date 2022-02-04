Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
