Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

