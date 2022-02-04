Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 27.4% in January

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of QQQX opened at $26.86 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.