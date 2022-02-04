NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 267.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.70. 755,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $601.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

