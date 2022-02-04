NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $5,500.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4,825.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,387.40.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $5,431.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,582.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,241.21. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $23,519,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.