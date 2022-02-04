O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

