O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.
OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NYSE OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.