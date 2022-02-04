Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$7.59 during midday trading on Friday. 26,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

