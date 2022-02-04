Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Shares of OII opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

