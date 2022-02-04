OKB Price Tops $20.99 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.99 or 0.00056269 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $199.77 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00114558 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

