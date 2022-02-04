OKCash Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $907,111.77 and $1,571.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.44 or 0.99868852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00077596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00456059 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,257,161 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

