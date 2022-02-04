OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMGF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2,483.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.