OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,094,000.

GVI stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61.

