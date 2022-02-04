OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,771 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 485,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 304,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 163,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

FLKR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.