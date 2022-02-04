OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.