OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 49,082 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,082 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAIL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.