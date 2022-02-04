Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

