ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $814,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

