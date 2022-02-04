One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.