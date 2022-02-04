OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 7.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 39,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,334,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

