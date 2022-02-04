Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.53

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.53 and traded as low as $72.76. Onex shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

