Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $270,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cabot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

