Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $251,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $250.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.18 and its 200 day moving average is $264.23. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

