Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 464 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.