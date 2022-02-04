Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Ooma has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

