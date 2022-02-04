Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

