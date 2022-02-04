Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

