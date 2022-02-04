Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $90,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.46 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

