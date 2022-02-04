Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

