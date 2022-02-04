Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,673 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.