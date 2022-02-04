Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $71.16 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $11,048,375. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

