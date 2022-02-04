Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,150 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADT. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.10. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

