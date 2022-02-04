Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

