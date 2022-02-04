Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.58 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

